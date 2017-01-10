BRIEF-Leed to raise 6.50 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 643,563 shares via private placement to raise 6.50 billion won, at 10,100 won/share
Jan 10 JCDecaux SA :
* Extends its presence in the Basque Region, with street furniture contracts in Bayonne and Anglet, and a contract for STACBA bus shelters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell 378,804 shares of common stock on Jan. 26
