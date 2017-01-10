Jan 10 Nikkei:

* Operating profit at NS Solutions likely grew 5 pct on the year to just shy of 15 billion yen ($130 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei

* NS Solutions Corp's sales likely rose 2 pct to around 160 billion yen in April-December period - Nikkei

* NS Solutions expected to maintain guidance for year ending March 2017 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2icK0rC) Further company coverage: