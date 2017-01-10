BRIEF-AVIC Real Estate Holding sees FY 2016 net profit outlook to be 100-220 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 220 million yuan
Jan 11 NPT Ltd
* Advises Augusta Limited has discontinued its high court proceeding against NPT
* Discontinued proceeding relating to timing of upcoming shareholder meeting to consider resolutions proposed by augusta, including composition of NPT board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 27.6 million rupees versus loss 3.8 million rupees year ago