Jan 11 Etherstack PLC

* on 16 June 2016, etherstack forecast revenues for year ending 31 december 2016 to be in range of usd $5.8 million to $6.1 million

* now expects revenues for year ended 31 december 2016 to be at high end of this range.

* optimistic this revenue result for 2016 signals further revenue growth in 2017 and 2018