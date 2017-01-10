Jan 10 Brookfield Asset Management Says None Of
The Four Proposals For Terraform Power Inc
* Brookfield Asset Management-Submitted alternative
proposals to Terraform Power's advisors with respect to
potential deal involving co, Terraform Power
* Is subject to any financing condition
* Brookfield Asset Management says under one of the
proposals Brookfield would acquire all outstanding shares of
Terraform Power Inc for $11.50 per share in cash
* Brookfield Asset Management - Under one of the proposals,
Brookfield would replace sunedison as Terraform Power's sponsor
and controlling shareholder
* Brookfield Asset Management - Reports 12.12 percent stake
in Terraform Power as of Jan. 9 - SEC filing
* Brookfield Asset - Under third proposal it would replace
Sunedison as Terraform Power's sponsor and controlling
shareholder, and would invest cash in the co in exchange for
newly issued class a shares
