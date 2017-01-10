Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
Jan 10 Boeing Co
* Boeing, jeju air finalize order for three next-generation 737-800s
* Boeing co says order, valued at nearly $300 million at current list prices
* Order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on boeing's orders & deliveries website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.