Jan 10 Parsley Energy Inc :
* Parsley energy announces midland basin and Delaware basin
acquisitions and introduces 2017 capital program and operating
guidance; expects approximately 60% annual production growth in
2017
* Parsley energy - intends to finance acquisitions through
an equity offering announced concurrently with acquisitions
* Parsley energy -agreements to acquire certain undeveloped
acreage and producing oil and gas properties in midland and
southern delaware basins for $607 million in cash
* Parsley energy inc - oil volumes to account for 68-73% of
total net production in 2017
* Sees average net production of approximately 57.0-63.0
mboe per day for 2017
* Parsley energy inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of
$750-$900 million
* Parsley energy inc says has also acquired certain mineral
interests in southern delaware basin for an aggregate purchase
price of $43 million
* Parsley - introduced 2017 capital plans, operating
guidance that contemplate 75% increase in net lateral footage,
production growth of almost 60% versus 2016
* Parsley energy inc - expect production from southern
delaware to increase fourfold by end of year
* Parsley energy inc- plans to complete 120-140 gross
operated horizontal wells in 2017
* Sees 4q17 net production of approximately 70.0-80.0 mboe
per day in 2017
* Expects "growth in oil volumes to outpace overall
production growth in 2017"
