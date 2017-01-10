Jan 10 Ford Motor Co -
* Ford to close 2016 strong; declares regular and
supplemental dividends; highlights progress in auto and mobility
expansion
* Company on track to deliver about $10.2 billion in total
company adjusted pre-tax profit in 2016
* Declares Q1 regular dividend of $0.15 per share and a $200
million supplemental cash dividend
* Reconfirms total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be
solid in 2017
* Continues to forecast improved profitability in 2018, led
by gains in core business
* Ford Motor Co says subject to approval of board of
directors, company will make distributions totaling about $2.8
billion in 2017
* Continues to forecast improved profitability in 2018, led
by gains in core business
* Anticipates cost efficiencies of greater than $3 billion
in 2017 alone and improved profitability in 2018 - led by gains
in core business
* Ford Motor sees total company 2017 adjusted pre-tax profit
somewhat lower versus 2016 due to increased investments in
electrification, autonomy, mobility
* Q1 regular dividend maintains same level as dividends paid
in 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: