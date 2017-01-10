Jan 11 Novanta Inc
* Novanta increases ownership in Laser Quantum to over 75
percent
* Novanta Inc says novanta acquires an additional 35 percent
of outstanding shares of laser quantum for approximately £25.5
million
* Novanta Inc- total purchase price of £25.5 million was
financed with cash on hand and borrowings under company's
amended and restated credit facility
* Novanta Inc says transaction is expected to be immediately
accretive to novanta's free cash flow and non-gaap earnings per
share
* Novanta Inc says transaction expected to add approximately
$25 million in revenue to novanta's financial results on a full
year pro forma basis
