Jan 11 Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle corporation announces pricing and expiration of any and all tender offers

* Says announced pricing to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 3.000% notes due 2019 and 4.500% notes due 2020

* Says tender offers are being made to reduce company's outstanding debt

* Will fund tender offers with net proceeds from previously completed sale of its chemetall surface treatment segment