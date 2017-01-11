Jan 11 Saga Plc
* Trading update & notice of results
* Provides following update on trading covering period from
1 August 2016 to 10 January 2017
* Has continued to trade strongly in second half of year,
and is on course to meet its expectations for full year
* Business continues to perform well, with our core
insurance and travel divisions both demonstrating consistency in
delivering robust results-CEO
* Expect to report results in line with our expectations for
full year-CEO
