Jan 11 Ted Baker Plc

* Good retail performance over christmas period

* A 17.9 pct(10.6 pct constant currency) increase in retail sales for 8 week period from 13 November 2016 to 7 January 2017

Gross margins were in line with our expectations and we expect to end year with a clean stock position