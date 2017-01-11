Jan 11 Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* Pre close trading update

* Today provides a pre-close trading update for full-year ended 31 december 2016.

* Overall trading in second half of 2016, and therefore for full-year ended 31 december 2016, was in line with expectation

* Polish vodka market continued to show growth in both volume and value terms (source: Nielsen Ytd Nov 2016)

* Our polish business has performed well in highly competitive trading conditions and continues to make progress on root and branch initiatives.

* Group cash flow for year was strong, resulting in net debt at 31st December 2016 of circa eur 60m (2015: eur 57.2m). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)