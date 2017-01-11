BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 Pagegroup Plc
* Fourth quarter and full year 2016 trading update
* Q4 gross profit growth of 3.8* pct and 3.0* pct for full year
* Q4 strongest growth in EMEA +12.4 pct
* Q4 Uk -6.7 pct impacted by continued uncertain market conditions
* Q4 Fx increased reported gross profit by c.22 mln stg and operating profit by c.4 mln stg
* FY group gross profit +3.0 pct (+11.7 pct in reported) to 621.1 mln stg, a record year for group
* FX increased reported FY gross profit by 48.3 mln stg and operating profit by c. 10 mln stg
* FY operating profit expected to be towards top end of range of current market forecasts (company compiled forecast range of 91.0-100.6 mln stg)
* In UK, client and candidate confidence levels deteriorated further, with activity levels also reduced
* Challenging market conditions also continued in several of our other larger markets, particularly Brazil and financial services, notably in New York
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $85 million in cash and stock related payouts as he leaves the Wall Street firm for a new role in the Trump administration.