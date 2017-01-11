Jan 11 Taylor Wimpey Plc

* Expect to deliver full year profitability at upper end of market consensus

* Remain confident that our disciplined strategy will enable us to continue to deliver value over long term

* In 2016 total home completions increased by 4% to 13,881

* Cancellation rates remained low at 13% (2015: 12%).

* We ended 2016 with a year end order book valued at £1,682 million as at 31 december 2016

* A small fall in average selling price largely due to a number of high value central london completions in december 2016.

* We expect to demonstrate further progress throughout 2017 against all of our medium term targets, delivering increased returns for our shareholders

* Against backdrop of a stable housing market in 2016, we continued to see good demand and solid trading into second half of year Further company coverage: (Costas Pitas)