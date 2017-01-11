Jan 11 Taylor Wimpey Plc
* Expect to deliver full year profitability at upper end of
market consensus
* Remain confident that our disciplined strategy will enable
us to continue to deliver value over long term
* In 2016 total home completions increased by 4% to 13,881
* Cancellation rates remained low at 13% (2015: 12%).
* We ended 2016 with a year end order book valued at £1,682
million as at 31 december 2016
* A small fall in average selling price largely due to a
number of high value central london completions in december
2016.
* We expect to demonstrate further progress throughout 2017
against all of our medium term targets, delivering increased
returns for our shareholders
* Against backdrop of a stable housing market in 2016, we
continued to see good demand and solid trading into second half
of year
(Costas Pitas)