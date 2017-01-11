LONDON Jan 11 Liontrust Asset Management Plc
* Net inflows of 190 million pounds in the period from 1
October to 31 December 2016 and net inflows for financial year
to 31 December 2016 of 282 million pounds
* Assets under management ("AuM") as at close of business on
31 December 2016 were 6.0 billion pounds, up 25 percent compared
to AuM at 31 march 2016
* Proposed acquisition of the Alliance Trust Investments
Limited ("ATI"), which was announced in December 2016 and is
expected to complete in April 2017, will add 2.3 billion pounds
of AuM
* "This continued growth reflects the excellent long-term
performance across our fund management teams and is a testament
to our focus on robust investment processes and
expanding our client base," said John Ions, Chief Executive
