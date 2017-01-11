Jan 11 Rabobank International Holding Bv
* Says is offering new certificates to retail and
institutional investors to further strengthen and optimise its
capital position
* Says capital raising being carried out ahead of expected
increase in capital requirements
* Says minimum expected issue size is EUR 1 billion ($1.06
billion).
* Says targets by 2020 a common equity tier 1-ratio of 14%
of risk-weighted assets and a total capital ratio of at least
25%
* Rabobank says has adjusted its target Additional Tier 1
layer to roughly 2% from 3.5% of its risk-weighted assets
* Says as a result, capital ratios at 31 december 2016 will
be higher than corresponding ratios as reported in 2016 H1
* 2016 H2 result will be hit by non-cash impairment of stake
in achmea of approximately eur 700 million due to developments
in the insurance sector
* Rabobank says impairment will be more than offset by a
strong operational performance, low impairment charges and cost
reduction programmes
* CFO Bas Brouwers said: "Rabobank is traditionally one of
the best capitalised banks in the world. The intended issuance
will enable us to prudently manage our CET1 capital base in
anticipation of the expected strengthening of regulatory
requirements."
* Rabobank says will continue reducing balance sheet by
selling loans to investors, develop less capital intensive
lending opportunities and focus on mortgages, business loans and
food & agri.
($1 = 0.9471 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt)