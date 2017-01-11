Jan 11 Stillfront Group AB (publ) :

* During Q4 2016, average number of MAUs (Monthly Active User) was 289,729

* Q4 2016 achieved an increase of 30 percent regarding number of MAUs and 15 percent regarding number of DAUs (Daily Active User) as compared with Q3 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)