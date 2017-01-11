UPDATE 2-Seagate forecasts 3rd-qtr revenue above estimates
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates, buoyed by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
Jan 11 EDF Energies Nouvelles :
* EDF Energies Nouvelles announces commissioning of four wind farms in the United States with installed capacity totalling over 708 MW
* In North America, the group has also accelerated its solar energy expansion drive in 2016 with notably a new 150 MWac project in the United States
* Company says new initiatives will contribute to EDF Group's CAP 2030 strategy which aims at doubling its renewable energy capacity by 2030 Further company coverage:
* Steel Dynamics reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results
