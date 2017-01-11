UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd :
* Says company has acquired 24.9 % shares in unit Amartara Hospitality Private Limited
* Says Amartara Hospitality Private Limited has become 100% subsidiary of Royal Orchid Hotels Limited
* Says consideration for deal in cash
* Says deal for 25 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ihq7mk Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources