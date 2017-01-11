Jan 11 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc :

* About 13,591 ounces of gold were produced during q4, an 18 per cent increase on gold produced in q4 2015

* Caledonia Mining Corporation - target gold production for 2017 is about 60,000 ounces at an estimated on-mine cost in range of $600 to $630 per ounce

* Caledonia Mining Corporation - blanket gold mine remains on-track to increase annual production to approximately 80,000 ounces of gold by 2021

* Caledonia Mining Corporation- announces quarterly and annual gold production from its 49 per cent owned subsidiary, Blanket Gold Mine in Zimbabwe