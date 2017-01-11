Jan 11 Cineworld Group Plc :

* Nisan cohen is appointed to position of cfo and will join board as an executive director.

* Non-Executive director martina king is stepping down from board after six years to focus on her other business interests

* Mr moore, previously interim cfo, has been appointed to board as an independent non-executive