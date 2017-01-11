UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 Welspun India Ltd
* Welspun India Ltd says welspun group to invest rs 4,000 crores in textile projects
* Welspun India Ltd - amongst the larger of three projects, Welspun will invest 20 billion rupees in developing an integrated textile manufacturing zone
* Welspun India Ltd says another INR 10 billion is being invested in the advanced textile arm of Welspun
* Welspun India Ltd says welspun will invest INR 10 billion in its technical textile business for capacity enhancement Source text - (bit.ly/2j6vXIz) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources