Jan 11 Gino Rossi SA :

* Under 2017-2019 strategy plans to allocate 7.3 million zlotys ($1.76 million) for investments in 2017 and 5.5 million zlotys per annum on average in 2018-2019

* Under its strategy plans to focus on e-commerce and B2B development as well as improvement of EBITDA profitability

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1408 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)