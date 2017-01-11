Jan 11 L & A International Holdings Ltd

* Update on winding up

* Board considered that petition is frivolous and have no grounds

* Company has instructed its legal adviser to commence preparation of application to high court for validation order

* Company shall contest the petition

* Estimates that application and hearing would take not less than three weeks and two weeks to process

* Until winding up order has actually been made by court, petition shall pose no legal impediment to prospective transfer of shares

* Refers to winding-up petition dated January 3, 2017 filed by Chi Dong Eun