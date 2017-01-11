UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 L & A International Holdings Ltd
* Update on winding up
* Board considered that petition is frivolous and have no grounds
* Company has instructed its legal adviser to commence preparation of application to high court for validation order
* Company shall contest the petition
* Estimates that application and hearing would take not less than three weeks and two weeks to process
* Until winding up order has actually been made by court, petition shall pose no legal impediment to prospective transfer of shares
* Refers to winding-up petition dated January 3, 2017 filed by Chi Dong Eun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources