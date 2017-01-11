Jan 11 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd :

* Framework agreement in relation to the disposal

* Company entered into framework agreement with purchaser in relation to disposal

* Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Yingmei Investment Management Company to purchase the property from company

* consideration shall be RMB892.6 million

* Ownership of property will be transferred from company to target company

* Disposal is expected to increase net profit of company for current period by approximately RMB650 million