UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 Mrf Ltd
* Says signed mou with government of Gujarat
* Says proposes to invest INR 45 billion over 10 years
* MoU for in-principle intention to set up manufacturing facility in Gujarat
* Says funding by internal accurals/debt Source text: (bit.ly/2jCCiwb) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources