BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 PS Business Parks Inc
* PS Business Parks Inc - Co entered into third amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of Jan 10, 2017
* PS Business Parks Inc- Among other things, credit agreement provides for total revolving credit commitments of $250 million - SEC Filing
* PS Business Parks-Credit agreement provides for option to request increases to total revolving credit by an additional amount of up to $150 million
* PS Business Parks Inc - Credit agreement provides extension of maturity date from May 1, 2019 to January 10, 2022
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.