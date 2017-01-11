Jan 11 Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-tech Co Ltd :

* On 11 January 2017 company entered into placing agreement with placing agent

* Placing of up to 97 million new H shares

* Placing agent to place placing shares comprising up to 97 million new H shares at placing price of HK$1.43

* Placing agent is Zhongtai International Securities Limited