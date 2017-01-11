Jan 11 Legg Mason Inc :

* Legg mason inc - Shanda media reports open market sale of 420,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $30.76 per share on Jan 9 - SEC filing

* Legg mason inc - Shanda media reports open market sale of 340,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $31.14 per share on Jan 10 Source text bit.ly/2iiQvfC Further company coverage: