Jan 11 Copper Mountain Mining Corp

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Production during Q4 totaled 25.5 million pounds of copper equivalent

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Copper production is planned to be in range of 75 to 85 million pounds for 2017

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Planned mining rate is 180,000 tonnes per day for year 2017

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Total production for 2016 year was 103 million pounds of copper equivalent