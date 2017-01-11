BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 Copper Mountain Mining Corp
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Production during Q4 totaled 25.5 million pounds of copper equivalent
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Copper production is planned to be in range of 75 to 85 million pounds for 2017
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Planned mining rate is 180,000 tonnes per day for year 2017
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Total production for 2016 year was 103 million pounds of copper equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.