Jan 11 Kkr & Co Lp :
* KKR releases 2017 global macro outlook
* "as we look ahead into 2017, we think that we are at a
major inflection point across global capital markets."
* Private equity firm KKR in global macro outlook-"we think
that we are at a major inflection point across global capital
markets" looking ahead to 2017
* "we view Donald Trump's ascendancy to presidency of U.S.
as confirmation of a political and economic paradigm shift that
started with brexit"
* Political and economic paradigm shift is likely to
continue for foreseeable future, including elections across
Europe in 2017
* Macroeconomic backdrop will likely be shifting from
disinflationary, slower growth environment towards
reflationary-directed one
