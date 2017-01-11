Jan 11 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* says appoints Badal Bagri as chief financial officer - India & South Asia

* says Badal Bagri will lead finance teams across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Source text : Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, today announced the appointment of Badal Bagri as Chief Financial Officer for its India & South Asia operations with effect from January 16, 2017.