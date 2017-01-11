BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 Bon-ton Stores Inc :
* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - comparable store sales for nine-week holiday period ended December 31, 2016 decreased 3.1%
* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - total sales for nine week november and december period were $752.1 million compared to sales of $784.4 million in prior year period
* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - maintaining our full-year guidance provided on November 17, 2016; however, we expect to be at low end of range
* Bon-Ton Stores Inc - "best performing categories during holiday season were men's big and tall, furniture, women's outerwear, and intimate apparel" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.