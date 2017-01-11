BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 Borgwarner Inc
* Borgwarner projects 5 pct to 7 pct growth from net new business backlog over the next three years
* Sees net new business within a range of $410 million to $590 million in 2017, $460 million to $670 million in 2018
* Sees 2017 net sales of $8.81 billion - $9.04 billion
* Sees 2017 net earnings of $3.35 to $3.45 per diluted share
* Sees Q1 organic net sales growth of 2.5 pct to 6.5 pct
* Excluding impact of weaker foreign currencies and Remy Light Vehicle aftermarket sale, net sales growth to be 2.5 pct to 6.5 pct for Q1 2017
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.81 to $0.85
* Says higher corporate expenses, raw material timing and other costs are expected to impact Q1 EPS by $0.04
* Sale of Remy Light Vehicle aftermarket business is expected to lower sales by about $235 million in 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.52, revenue view $9.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees share repurchases of $100 million for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.