Jan 11 Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly and Merck expand immuno-oncology collaboration

* Eli Lilly and co - financial details of collaboration were not disclosed.

* Lilly is sponsor of Phase 1 study and enrollment is expected to begin mid-2017.

* Eli Lilly - expansion of collaboration with Merck to add new study of lartruvo with keytruda in patients with previously treated soft tissue sarcoma