UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 Daohe Global Group Ltd :
* Hwang Hau-Zen, Basil has resigned as an executive director of company
* Zhang Jifeng has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Wong Lim Yam has taken over responsibilities of Wong Hing Lin, Dennis as head of finance at company level
* Wong Hing Lin, Dennis ceased to be chief financial officer; remained as an executive director and president of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources