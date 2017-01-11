Jan 11 Daohe Global Group Ltd :

* Hwang Hau-Zen, Basil has resigned as an executive director of company

* Zhang Jifeng has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Wong Lim Yam has taken over responsibilities of Wong Hing Lin, Dennis as head of finance at company level

* Wong Hing Lin, Dennis ceased to be chief financial officer; remained as an executive director and president of company