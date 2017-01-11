Jan 11 Delphi Energy Corp

* Board of Directors has approved 2017 capital and operating budget

* Announcement of a new $80.0 million senior secured credit facility with Alberta Treasury branches

* Says Delphi's drilling program in 2017 to more than double as compared to 2016 with addition of a second drilling rig

* Delphi's 2017 capital program is forecast to be $65.0 to $70.0 million

* 2017 cash costs are forecast to decrease by approximately ten to twelve percent over 2016