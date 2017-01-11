Jan 11 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines Group Inc - Mainline CASM excluding fuel
and special items is expected to be up approximately 5 to 7
percent in 2016
* American Airlines Group Inc - 2016 total system capacity
was up 1.7 percent versus. 2015
* American Airlines - expects to pay an average of between
$1.54 and $1.59 per gallon of mainline jet fuel (including
taxes) in the fourth quarter
* American Airlines - expects the value of its net special
items (before the impact of taxes) in the fourth quarter to be
approximately $275 million
