Jan 11 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group Inc - Mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 5 to 7 percent in 2016

* American Airlines Group Inc - 2016 total system capacity was up 1.7 percent versus. 2015

* American Airlines - expects to pay an average of between $1.54 and $1.59 per gallon of mainline jet fuel (including taxes) in the fourth quarter

* American Airlines - expects the value of its net special items (before the impact of taxes) in the fourth quarter to be approximately $275 million