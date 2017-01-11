Jan 11 Merck Kgaa
* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, licenses four oncology
research and development programs from Vertex and becomes a
leader in DNA damage and repair
* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says Vertex will receive an
upfront payment of $230 million, in addition to royalties on
future net sales
* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany says will assume full
responsibility for development and commercialization of all
programs
