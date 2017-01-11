Jan 11 Numerex Corp :

* Board of directors has terminated employment of Marc Zionts as chief executive officer

* Kenneth Gayron, chief financial officer, will assume additional role of interim CEO

* Zionts' termination was not related to any company accounting, internal controls, or financial reporting matter

* Expected to significantly improve its EBITDA performance over 2016 with estimates of adjusted EBITDA ranging from $8.5 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)