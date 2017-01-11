Jan 11 Numerex Corp :
* Board of directors has terminated employment of Marc
Zionts as chief executive officer
* Kenneth Gayron, chief financial officer, will assume
additional role of interim CEO
* Zionts' termination was not related to any company
accounting, internal controls, or financial reporting matter
* Expected to significantly improve its EBITDA performance
over 2016 with estimates of adjusted EBITDA ranging from $8.5
million to $10 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)