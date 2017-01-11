Jan 11 Holloway Lodging Corp
* Holloway lodging corporation announces normal course
issuer bids for each series of its convertible debentures and
related automatic purchase plan
* Holloway lodging corp - each bid will commence on january
13, 2017 and will terminate on january 12, 2018
* Holloway lodging -tsx approved co's normal course issuer
bid to purchase for cancellation 6.25% convertible unsecured
subordinated debentures
* Holloway lodging -tsx also approved co's normal course
issuer bid to purchase for cancellation 7.50% convertible
unsecured subordinated debentures
