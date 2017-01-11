BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services and its unit enters into a series of agreements
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing
Jan 11 China New City Commercial Development Ltd :
* Zhong AN Shenglong entered into a memorandum of understanding with Hangzhou Oriental
* Agreement for acquisition by Zhong An Shenglong of 42.5% of interest in Zhejiang Xinnongdou from Hangzhou Oriental
* Proposed consideration for acquisition is expected to be about RMB700 million
* Consideration will be settled partly by cash and partly by issue of new shares in CNC Source text : (bit.ly/2iFUil7) Further company coverage: [1321.HK,0672.HK]
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders