Jan 11 China New City Commercial Development Ltd :

* Zhong AN Shenglong entered into a memorandum of understanding with Hangzhou Oriental

* Agreement for acquisition by Zhong An Shenglong of 42.5% of interest in Zhejiang Xinnongdou from Hangzhou Oriental

* Proposed consideration for acquisition is expected to be about RMB700 million

* Consideration will be settled partly by cash and partly by issue of new shares in CNC