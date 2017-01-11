Jan 11 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Textron Inc
announces recall of about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility
vehicles
* U.S. CPSC - Recall involves Bad Boy XTO and Bone Collector
XTO model off-road utility vehicles manufactured by Textron
Specialized Vehicles
* U.S. CPSC - As a result of vehicles rolling over, a
14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in
2014
* U.S. CPSC - In a separate rollover incident, an adult male
operator suffered a serious leg injury
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: