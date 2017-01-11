Jan 11 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd -

* Wang li has tendered his resignation as a co-chairman of company

* Chim Wai Kong has tendered his resignations as a co- chairman, an executive director

* Chim Wai Shing Jackson has tendered his resignations as an executive director

* Xue Mangmang is appointed as sole chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: