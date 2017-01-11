BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Jan 11 Mercialys SA :
* 2016 full-year activity: Excellent performance in a challenging market environment
* fy invoiced rents are up +3.4 pct like-for-like, with +3.5 pct growth excluding indexation, higher than +2 pct target
* 101 million euros ($106.3 million) of asset sales carried out in December 2016 and January 2017
* FY rental revenue is 189.8 million euros versus 169.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.