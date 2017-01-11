BRIEF-Communications Systems to close its Costa Rica facility
* Says Costa Rica facility employs approximately 113 employees
Jan 11 Delphi Automotive Plc
* Says expects 2016 revenue to be about $16.5 billion
* Says expects 2016 adjusted operating income to be about $2.2 billion
* Says expects 2016 adjusted EPS to be about $6.05 per share
* Says estimates 2016 free cash flow of $1.1 billion
* Says targeting mid-single digit adjusted growth in 2017, on flat global vehicle production
* Says expects to grow operating margins 30-40 basis points in 2017; sees double digit EPS growth excluding Mechatronics divestiture
* Says expects FX to be a $400 million translation headwind to revenue in 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iGAb64) Further company coverage:
* Says Costa Rica facility employs approximately 113 employees
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
* Employment agreement with Nestor Cano provides for an annual base salary of $1.3 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jWHk5X] Further company coverage: