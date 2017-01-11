BRIEF-Communications Systems to close its Costa Rica facility
Costa Rica facility employs approximately 113 employees
Jan 11 Hillair Capital Investments Inc:
Hillair Capital Investments LP reports 8.41 percent passive stake in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc as of January 1, 2017
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
Employment agreement with Nestor Cano provides for an annual base salary of $1.3 million