BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Jan 11 AXA SA :
* Announces successful placement of $1 billion dated subordinated notes due 2047
* Initial coupon has been set at 5.125 pct per annum
* Coupon will be fixed until the first call date in January 2027 and floating thereafter with a margin including a 100 basis points step-up
* Settlement of the notes is expected to take place on January 17, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2j8d2gA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.