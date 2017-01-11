Jan 11 AXA SA :

* Announces successful placement of $1 billion dated subordinated notes due 2047

* Initial coupon has been set at 5.125 pct per annum

* Coupon will be fixed until the first call date in January 2027 and floating thereafter with a margin including a 100 basis points step-up

* Settlement of the notes is expected to take place on January 17, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2j8d2gA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)