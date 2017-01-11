BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 11 Hurco Companies Inc :
* Eliminated employment, officer positions of Executive Vice President, International Sales/Service, effective as of January 11, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2j8uxx2) Further company coverage:
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing